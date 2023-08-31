Is it possible to downgrade my iPhone to an older version of iOS?

Apple updates iOS every year without fail, bestowing upon our iPhones a range of new features and security improvements as well as the occasional redesign. In September 2023 iOS 17 will make its debut, and it’s expected that most iPhone users will move to the new platform pretty much straight away. But what if you want to go back to an older version of iOS? Is that even possible?

In this article we explore what options you have when wanting to downgrade iOS on your iPhone.

Can I downgrade from one version of iOS to another?

We won’t waste your time. The answer is no. (At least, assuming we’re talking about full public versions of iOS, as opposed to betas. We’ll discuss those in a moment.) There used to be workarounds and fudges that could make it kind of happen, but these days it’s simply not the case. Once you’re on a newer version of iOS, it’s practically impossible to go back.

Why can’t I downgrade to an older version of iOS?

When software is made available by Apple the company includes a signature that confirms its authenticity. This is for security reasons, so that you won’t accidentally install bogus software that claims to be iOS and then find yourself in a world of pain as all your data is stolen. Whereas in the past Apple would leave the signature valid on previous versions of iOS for a short time, in recent years the signature has been removed almost simultaneously with the release of the newer version.

In older versions of iOS you might still have been able to reinstall iOS from a backup, but it’s highly doubtful this route works now thanks to Apple’s swiftness at removing the signature from previous iOS generations. If you’ve upgraded, there’s basically no going back.

This isn’t a new scenario, though. At an Apple shareholder meeting back in 2016, the company’s senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, was reported as saying that Apple did “not provide a way to downgrade largely because each iOS update improves the security of your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. To downgrade iOS means that your device would be less secure, and easier for hackers to get into.”

Apple has only increased its focus on security since then, with proof of this being the latest row the company has been having with the U.K. government, culminating with Apple threatening to remove iMessage and FaceTime from British variants of its devices if proposed new surveillance legislation is passed.

Can I downgrade from an iOS beta?

Ah, now this is different. If you’re a part of the Apple Beta Software Program, you should still be able to revert to the full release version of the previous iOS from the beta version installed on your iPhone.

We cover the whole process in our how to remove an iOS beta from your iPhone guide.

Is there any way to get back to a previous version of iOS?

If you simply must have a certain version of iOS, perhaps because an old app is stuck on that version and hasn’t been updated since, then there is a somewhat drastic solution. Buy an old iPhone.

It sounds silly, but it’s probably the easiest way to ensure that you have the iOS version you need. We’d recommend scouring eBay or some of the refurbished outlets like Decluttr or Amazon Renewed (or Back Market, MusicMagpie, or Amazon Renewed in the U.K.) to see if someone is selling an older model still running the iOS you want. Needless to say, you should specifically ask the buyer to confirm this–don’t just assume that the iPhone will still be running the version of iOS that was current when it launched.

But bear in mind, finally, that there’s a reason why Apple wants people using its latest software. Not only does this mean you get the newest features and design, but it should also be the safest one available as it has the latest updates. To see what has us most excited about the next iteration Apple has in store, take a quick look at 5 new features that make us eager to upgrade to iOS 17.