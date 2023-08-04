Take $450 off the 14-inch MacBook Pro in this crazy clearance sale

Apple’s new lineup of MacBook Pros brings more speed for the same price, but for most people, the previous generation has more than enough power. And today you can get one for a lot less: Expercom is selling the 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro processor and 512GB of storage for $1,549, a savings of $450, and the best price we’ve seen in 2023.

This configuration has an M1 Pro processor with an 8‑core CPU and 14‑core GPU and has an incredible 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion and 1,600 nits of peak HDR brightness, all-day battery life, and lots of ports, including MagSafe, HDMI, an SD card reader, and three Thunderbolt 4. That’s all exactly the same as the M2 model. You’re missing out on Wi-Fi 6E, HDMI 2.1, and Bluetooth 5.3, but most users are unlikely to notice any of that.

The last time we saw this model drop so low was during Black Friday 2022, so you’re getting a fantastic deal, even if you’re giving up a little speed by not buying a new model.