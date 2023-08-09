6 reasons to buy a MacBook instead of a PC laptop

Since you’re visiting Macworld, we’ll assume you’re reading this on a Mac, an iPhone, or an iPad. But surely you have relatives, friends, and co-workers who are curious about your MacBook and need a little convincing. Or maybe you yourself have a PC and are thinking about switching. Whichever the case, here are six reasons to buy a MacBook instead of a Windows PC laptop:

Surprising value

The cheapest Apple laptop, the M1 MacBook Air from 2020, starts at $999/£999. There is a slew of Windows laptops available for half that price. On the face of it, the argument that MacBooks are a better value doesn’t hold up. But the decisive factor is not the initial purchase price, but the total cost over the entire service life of the laptop. Software is more likely to slow down and cause general issues on cheap Windows laptops (you don’t have to search too far to find anecdotes about this), and the inferior hardware quality that often accompanies low prices tends to lead to costly defects and repairs.

PC laptop buyers may not realize the actual costs, but on a business level, companies have data that shows that they spend significantly less money on maintenance and support over the life of a MacBook. Studies (2021 study, 2016 study) have shown that in the enterprise, the total cost of computer ownership is lower with Macs–not only that, but other studies (two separate studies from 2019) showed that Mac users tend to be more productive as well, and as they say, time is money.

Sure, you can skip the cheap Windows laptops and spend the money on high-quality Windows laptops that are equivalent to MacBooks, but even there, the Mac would still be cheaper in the long run.

High resale

This is probably a more important argument than the lower maintenance costs. While companies typically look at costs over three years, consumers like you and me want to use a laptop longer or sell it in two, three, or four years to get a new one. The depreciation of Apple devices in general and MacBooks, in particular, is not nearly as high as with Windows PCs.

While Macs historically hold their value for a longer period, Apple’s switch from Intel processors to its own M-series chips has changed that a bit. Apple no longer makes Intel-based Macs and there will come a time when Apple stops supporting them. As time goes by, Macs with Intel processors will not hold their value as they used to, but since compatible software will be available for a long time, they still have great value than a Windows laptop. And you’d be buying a Mac with Apple silicon anyway, which is faster and last longer than their Intel counterparts and, as such, will hold its value nicely.

If you spend money on a current MacBook Air or Pro with M2, M2 Pro, or M2 Max today, you will still get a decent chunk of your investment back in a few years when you resell it.

MacBooks tend to hold their value longer than Windows laptops. Foundry

Long-term support

While the idea of getting a new Mac every few years is nice, you don’t have to buy the very latest device every three to four years. You can also significantly reduce the costs incurred per year of use if you extend the service life accordingly.

Technology is always advancing–the M2, which is unrivaled today, will soon be replaced by the M3, which will likely be significantly more powerful thanks to the new 3nm chip fabrication process. However, whether it’s an M1- or M2-series chip, it will still be viable for several years–it’ll be a while before the software you use requires more horsepower to perform certain tasks without difficulty.

Apple releases a new macOS every year (this fall it’s macOS 14 Sonoma). It would be no wonder if the current MacBook lineup would still be able to run macOS 20 in six years, so the system would still be running in the early 2030s. Even if Apple cuts off older devices from the new macOS—which generally doesn’t happen for 5-7 years—they will still get the latest security updates for another two years. A lifespan of eight to 10 years for a laptop–good luck finding a PC that delivers that.

Strong ecosystem

The iPhone is designed to work with Windows PCs as well as Macs, and Apple sells about five times as many iPhones as Macs. So there are a lot of iPhone users who aren’t using Macs–and they’re missing out on the benefits of the Apple ecosystem.

Apple makes iTunes for Windows so Windows PCs can manage their iPhones. But many iPhone users (Windows or Mac) don’t connect their computers to their iPhones–since 2011, iPhones no longer need a computer to be managed or to be supplied with apps and content.

Still, the iPhone just goes better with the Mac than a PC. The main reason is Apple’s iCloud, the service that synchronizes data of all kinds between devices. Apple has an iCloud for Windows app, but iCloud is deeply integrated into Apple’s operating systems, which makes the Mac a much better companion for the iPhone than Windows.

The interactivity between devices is practically seamless. For example, all the pictures and videos taken with the iPhone are almost immediately available in the Mac Photos app. Thanks to the iCloud Keychain, you can access your devices and accounts without having to write down or remember passwords. When using iCloud mail, emails started on the iPhone can be continued immediately on the Mac. If you’re using Safari, both the iPhone and Mac can see tabs that are open on each device.

That’s not all. The iPhone can be used as a Mac webcam and since the iPhone has a much better camera than any Mac, it can be handy not just for FaceTime, Zoom, WebEx, or other web conference tools, but also if you make videos.

There’s a lot more when it comes to being invested in Apple’s ecosystem. For example, with an Apple Watch, you can unlock the Mac or replace the password entry for most processes. The list goes on, and it all benefits the user.

The current MacBook lineup can use the iPhone as a camera. Foundry

Excellent options

Apple’s laptop prices start at $999/£999 for the M1 MacBook Air, Apple’s laptop designed for general consumers. The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air starts at $1,099/£1,149, while the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is $1,299/£1,399. The Apple Store doesn’t discount these prices but you can often find deals with third-party retailers such as Amazon. We do recommend getting at least a 512GB SSD, which adds to the price. The reason: 256GB is a bit small for file storage, which means you’ll rely on iCloud storage and will need an internet connection. Also, the 256GB SSD is significantly slower than the 512GB SSD, and that affects the overall performance of the laptop.

If you need a bit more performance on heavy-duty tasks, you can reach for the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro ($1,299/£1,349). Unlike the Air, it has a built-in fan to maintain proper operating temperatures, so the processor can work harder without the risk of overheating. In addition, the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro is the only MacBook with a Touch Bar, that context-sensitive OLED bar that not only replaces the function keys at the top of the keyboard but also contains a number of other operating options.

For professional demands, Apple offers the 14-inch MacBook Pro. Its M2 Pro and M2 Max processors are essentially M2 chips with more CPU cores and doubled or quadrupled in terms of GPU cores, which is clearly noticeable in terms of performance. For the 14-inch MacBook Pro, prices start at $1,999/£2,149 with the M2 Pro, and $3,099/£3,349 with an M2 Max.

If the 14-inch model is too small, you can go with a 16-inch MacBook Pro, which starts at $2,499/£2,699. If you need as much power as you can get, you can configure the 16-inch model with an M2 Max that offers 12 CPU cores, 38 GPU cores, and a 16-core Neural Engine, as well as 96GB of unified memory and an 8TB SSD. This max configuration’s price of $6,499/£6,749 is quite sporty, but this is a workhorse that outshines many a desktop. And as I mentioned before, it’ll retain its value for longer than a PC.

And of course, a gorgeous design

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and you can find Windows laptops that come close to the MacBook’s aesthetics. The MacBook has trademark lines and a distinct design that makes it stand out. The MacBook Air has colorful choices that are by no means flashy, while the MacBook Pro comes in either a subtle silver or an elegant space gray.

Combine the design with the value, longevity, and variety, and the MacBook can sway any argument.

This article originally appeared on MacWelt in Germany and was translated by Roman Loyola.