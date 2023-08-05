This charging cable has USB, Lightning, and microUSB and is now almost 50% off

Charging isn’t something you can leave to chance. And with so many different devices all requiring different charging connections, finding one cable that can do it all is like pulling the needle out of a haystack.

The InCharge X Max Charging Cable is that proverbial needle.

Thanks to its innovative 6-in-1 design, this resourceful ultra-fast 6-foot cable is ready to sync up just about any major device to the power source it needs. USB and USB-C connectors on either end can be quickly reconfigured to work with Lightning, Micro-USB, and other USB-C ports to power up everything from iPhones and Androids to tablets, speakers, drones, and even laptops.

While the fast-charging capabilities of the InCharge X Max can surge up to 100W to a connected device, this cable isn’t just about power transfer. In fact, it’ll facilitate data transfers as well at speeds of up to 480Mbps.

And unlike lesser charging cables that can snap like stale licorice vines, the InCharge X Max is built for the rigors of the real world.

Wrapped in nylon reinforcement, the aramid fiber inside bolsters thermal, chemical, and bending resistance for the more than 200 braided copper wires to keep power and data flowing smoothly. They’ve even got TPU cable guards to reinforce the cable’s bendability and strength.

Normally, the InCharge X Max Charging Cable sells for $39, but as part of the current deal, you can pick up one cable or a 2-pack now and save almost 50% off, cutting your price to just $21.99 for this limited-time offer.

InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable (2-Pack) – $39.99

Charge up for just $21.99

Prices subject to change.