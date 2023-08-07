Latest iPhone 15 Pro leaks show off super-skinny bezels and action button, tease 2TB

As the days tick down until the iPhone 15 event—likely taking place on September 12 or 13—the rumors are still rolling in. The latest batch shows us a closer look at the display’s skinny bezels and appears to confirm the existence of the so-called action button that will replace the mute switch.

According to leaks and CADs, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will have the skinniest bezels of any smartphone ever thanks to a new low-injection pressure over-molding process borrowed from the Apple Watch. Reports say the iPhone 15 will have 1.5mm bezels, a significant decrease over the iPhone 14’s already-skinny bezels.

As you can see below, Ian Zelbo (who often works with leaker Jon Prosser) has created some renders for 9to5Mac that show the new iPhone and compares it to the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro to show just how dramatic the change will be.

9to5Mac

A separate rumor by Majin Bu posting on X (formerly Twitter), shows an iPhone 15 Pro case replica with a new button where the mute switch was. Apple is rumored to be adding a new action button to its Pro phones that will add functionality beyond muting. For example, pressing the action button could perform a shortcut or begin a recording.

Finally, yeux1122 on Naver (via Macrumors) reports that Apple will offer a 2TB storage option this year, which would likely push the iPhone 15 Pro Max over $2,000 for the first time. It has also been reported that the Pro phones will start with double the storage, 256GB versus 128GB for the iPhone 14 Pro.

Before the big day arrives, you can follow along with the latest rumors in our iPhone 15 roundup.