USB-C confirmed for the iPhone 15 in new leaked part images

The iPhone 15 leaks are becoming even steadier. After the bezels and Action button broke cover this week, we now have a look at perhaps the biggest change of all: a USB-C port.

We’ve known that the iPhone is switching to USB-C for a while now, but there was always a possibility that Apple would stick with Lightning for one more year. Based on the latest leaked images, however, Apple is all-in on USB-C for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models, with USB-C parts for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro Max all shown in a leaked image by X user fix Apple. The account doesn’t have much of a track record for Apple leaks but they have recently begun posting pictures and videos of iPhone 15 parts and assembly.

While the USB-C port is slightly bigger than Lightning, it shouldn’t affect the thickness of the iPhone or the design, though Apple is expected to adopt curved edges for the first time since the iPhone 11.

With the switch to USB-C, nearly all of Apple’s devices will have adopted the new standard, with only AirPods, Mac accessories, and the iPhone SE remaining aside from older iPhones and the 9th-gen iPad. Apple is expected to continue selling the iPhone 13 and 14 for two more years, so Lighting isn’t going anywhere just yet.

Aside from the convenience of carrying a single cable to charge your Mac, iPhone, and iPad, Apple is also expected to increase charging and data-transfer speeds on the iPhone 15 Pro to take advantage of the new USB-C port. Current transfer rates are incredibly slow at just 480Mbps due to Lightning’s USB 2.0 limitations. USB-C will enable Apple to support Thunderbolt with speeds up to 40Gbps.

The iPhone 15 event is expected to take place on September 12 or 13, with the new handsets going on sale September 22.