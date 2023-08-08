Take $200 off the 15-inch MacBook Air in new all-time-low discount

The 15-inch MacBook Air only joined Apple’s lineup in June, and it’s already one of our favorite Macs of all time, hitting the sweet spot for price and performance. And today it’s an even better value: Amazon is selling the 15-inch MacBook Air with 256GB of storage for $1,099, a savings of $200 and the best price we’ve ever seen.

The 15-inch MacBook Air has Apple’s refreshed design that looks a lot like a MacBook Pro. It’s all built around an amazing 15.2-inch Liquid Retina display and is only slightly thicker than the 13-inch model. And has the same features, including a speedy M2 processor, 18 hours of battery life, MagSafe for fast charging, two Thunderbolt ports, a fantastic keyboard, and a 1080p webcam. And of course, it’ll be ready for macOS Sonoma when it arrives this fall.

In our 4.5-star review, we loved the 15-inch MacBook Air’s display and performance and loved its “big, bright display” and “awesome battery life.” And today you can add “insanely great price” to that list as well.