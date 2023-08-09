Get full Norton 360 and LifeLock Identity security protection for just $24.99

The Norton name is a prominent one in computing. For over 30 years, they’ve been one of the marquee developers when it comes to antivirus protection shielding your computer and other devices against a host of online threats.

Now, you can lock in a full year of Norton protection at an exclusive price you won’t find anywhere else, featuring a one-year subscription to Norton 360 Standard for two devices as well as LifeLock Identity Advisor, all for just $24.99.

With three decades of premium cybersecurity innovation under their belts, Norton 360 packs in their entire product suite of protections. That includes everything from an anti-malware engine driven by machine learning, spyware, ransomware, dark web monitoring, and even a built-in secure VPN to throw a full 360-degree shield around you, your devices, and all of your sensitive information.

With over 80 million customers worldwide, Norton is built for absolute beginners and seasoned tech vets alike, featuring a streamlined, simple interface that allows users to get the full benefit of Norton’s all-encompassing security features.

Along with a full set of parental controls, a password manager, 10GB of cloud storage space, and more to help shroud your computer from attack or infiltration, there’s also Norton’s renowned customer service support available 24/7 for help should you ever run into a security problem.

This bundle also includes a year of LifeLock Identity Advisor service. Just like Norton 360 protects your devices, LifeLock does the same for your very identity. They scan constantly for any use of your personal info anywhere, then alert you immediately via text, phone call, email, or through the mobile app if your details are anywhere they shouldn’t be.

If your identity is compromised, LifeLock can also help you lock critical accounts with a click, and work to help fix any damage done with your stolen information.

A one-year subscription to Norton 360 Standard along with LifeLock Identity Advisor is a $109.99 value, but with the current deal, you can get it for over 75% off, just $24.99 while this deal lasts.

Norton 360 Standard for 2 Devices w/ LifeLock Identity Advisor, 1 Year Subscription w/ Auto Renew [Digital Download] – $24.99

Stay secure for $24.99

Prices subject to change.