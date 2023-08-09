The iPhone 15 will be announced without a live event

Ever since the Covid pandemic made it impossible to hold events with a live audience, Apple has used slick recorded videos to announce products. According to Mark Gurman, that’s not going to change with the iPhone 15.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gurman claims that Apple is preparing an iPhone launch event with “recorded video + people watching at the Apple campus + hands on afterwards.” That’s the same format as WWDC and last year’s iPhone 14 event, which also didn’t have a live stage component. Apple’s last live event was “By Innovation Only” on September 10, 2019, where it unveiled the iPhone 11, Apple Watch Series 5, and 7th-generation iPad.

Not that there was any doubt, but Sept 12 event is being prepared as an in-person launch. So recorded video + people watching at the Apple campus + hands on afterwards. Same as the iPhone 14. Here’s what to expect https://t.co/mFZbdRMugD https://t.co/ljf0DW95zj — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 9, 2023

Apple is expected to use the September event to unveil the iPhone 15 family, Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, and possibly a new iPad mini. All signs point to an event on either Tuesday, September 12, or Wednesday, September 13. Last week, 9to5Mac reported that the event would be on Wednesday, September 13, but Gurman claims “signs are increasingly pointing” to an event on Tuesday, September 12.

The iPhone 15 is expected to feature a number of upgrades, including a new design with curved edges, USB-C instead of Lightning, and the expansion of the Dynamic Island to all four models. Most notably, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly have a new periscope telephoto lens for stronger zoom.