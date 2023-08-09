Apple might introduce a new band style alongside the Apple Watch Series 9

While we’re not expecting a ton of changes when the Apple Watch Series 9 launches next month, according to a new rumor, Apple’s designers haven’t been resting. According to a post on X (formerly Twitter), Apple has a new band ready to go alongside the new watches.

The new band will reportedly be made of “weaved fabric materials” with a “magnetic buckle,” reminiscent of the Modern Buckle band for 38mm/40mm/41mm watches that Apple has sold since 2015. Apple also sells a braided band as a Solo Loop and a woven nylon Hermes band for $319. It’s likely that this band will be compatible with previous watch models.

#Apple will release a new Watch band with weaved fabric materials and magnetic buckle (might like Modern Buckle Leather Band one) this year later with new watch.

(Photo only for concept looks)#appleinternal @markgurman @URedditor @ProfessorTox pic.twitter.com/9wD75v6go5 — Kosutami (@KosutamiSan) August 9, 2023

Apple often releases new watch bands alongside the latest models, including the Alpine Loop, Train Loop, Ocean Band for the Apple Watch Ultra last year and the Solo Loop in 2020. It’s not clear whether this band would replace one of the existing bands.