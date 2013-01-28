Make the most of Macworld/iWorld with the official iOS app

If you’re attending Macworld/iWorld, which takes place in San Francisco from January 31 to February 2, you’ll be happy to know that the folks at The Active Network have released an official iOS companion app to help you make the most out of the event.

The free app lets you keep tabs on a number of important items, including the schedule of sessions, a list of all the speakers and presenters, and a floor map of the exhibit space. That means you can spend more time enjoying the many activities offered by Macworld/iWorld and less time trying to figure out what to do next.

The official Macworld/iWorld app has a little something for everyone.

The app provides a slew of details to help you pick only those events that interest you the most.You can also take a peek at the event’s official social media accounts, where you can keep up with what the conference organizers are up to, and discover what your fellow attendees are talking about.

Registered attendees also get access to a few extra perks; for example, you can bookmark your favourite presentations and exhibitors to make sure you hit all the important spots, connect directly with fellow attendees, and even scan QR codes right from your phone (or your iPad, if you’re into that kind of thing). Special offers are also available to conference attendees in and around the San Francisco area.

The official Macworld/iWorld companion app requires iOS 4.3 or later, and is compatible with the iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad.