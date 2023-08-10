The iPad mini is $100 off just in time for back to school

We’re already almost halfway through August and if you haven’t gotten your back-to-school shopping done, today’s deal is a lifesaver: Amazon is selling the iPad mini with 64GB of storage in all colors for $400, a savings of $99, within a buck of the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

The iPad mini is a great tablet for students of all ages, with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy A15 processor, and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage. It’s super secure with a Touch ID-enabled power button and will last through a busy workday with 10 hours of battery life and a fast-charging USB-C charging port. Weighing just a little more than a half-pound, it’s smaller and lighter than a textbook, and sturdy enough to cram into any bag or backpack.

And of course, it’ll be ready to run iPadOS 17 when it arrives later this fall. So go grab one right now and enjoy the last few weeks of summer.