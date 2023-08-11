Apple to shutter iTunes Movie Trailers, moves previews to the TV app

Back in October 2011, alongside the launch of iCloud and iOS 5, Apple launched the iTunes Movie Trailers app as a place to find information about upcoming movies, compare Rotten Tomato scores, and even see showtimes and buy tickets. Now Apple appears on the verge of shutting it down.

When you launch the iTunes Movie Trailers app, you’ll see a banner that reads, “Apple TV app is the new home of iTunes Movie Trailers.” It’s not easy to find: You’ll need to scroll down to “Watch the Latest Trailers” in the “Store” tab of the TV app, and you’ll see a new option for “Movie & TV Trailers,” which contains about 30 trailers for current and upcoming movies.

The new Trailers section is not as comprehensive as the iTunes Movie Trailers app. Many smaller movies aren’t represented in the new tab, including “The Moon” and “Operation Napoleon,” and there’s no direct search or top charts feature. It’s not clear whether Apple plans to grow the section or add it to a more prominent spot in the TV app.

We don’t know when Apple will fully shut down iTunes Movie Trailers, but the app hasn’t been updated since version 1.4.4 in November 2017 when it received the ability “to display the Apple Watch app icon.”