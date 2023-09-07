Apple’s algorithmically generated Memories collections in the Photos app in iOS, iPadOS, and macOS can surface some wonderful images and videos from the past, even if the themes are sometimes erratic. I understand why it might remind me of Independence Day 2008 or various trips, but sometimes a collection of eating pictures across many years is just baffling.

As you view a memory, you might want to jump to an individual photo and see it in context in your Photos library or share it with someone else. There’s a way to do this with a few taps and holds.

At a glance Time to complete: 2 minutes

Tools required: iOS, iPadOS, or macOS

Materials required: Apple Photos app 1. iOS or iPadOS: How to find a picture that appears in a Photos memory After pressing and holding on an image or video, you can choose to view it in Photos. Foundry While the memory is playing, tap in the center of your device. Tap the grid icon at the lower-right corner. Scroll to find the photo or video you’re interested in, and press and hold. Choose Show in All Photos from the menu. 2. macOS: How to find a picture that appears in a Photos memory Foundry Use your pointing device to hover over the memory while it’s playing. Click the grid icon at the lower-right corner. Control-click or right-click an image or video and choose Show in All Photos. You can instead select an image or video and choose File > Show in All Photos.

