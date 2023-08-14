Here’s what Apple’s planning for the M3 Mac rollout beginning this fall

Those of us who closely watch the M-series Mac rollout have been wondering what to expect with the highly anticipated M3 chip. Thanks to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, we have an idea of what the M3 specs may look like.

Based on developer logs, Gurman has provided core configurations and Mac models for the M3 series. The M3 could debut this October, with Pro, Max, and Ultra chips following throughout 2024. The actual specs could change during production, or the consumer-level chips could be reconfigured. Here is a breakdown of the M3 lineup based on rumors and speculation.

Chip CPU cores GPU cores Mac models M3 8

(4 performance, 4 efficiency) 10 13-inch MacBook Pro, 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac mini, iMac M3 Pro 12 or 14

(6 or 8 performance, 6 efficiency) 18 or 20 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini M3 Max 16

(12 performance, 4 efficiency) 32 or 40 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Studio M3 Ultra 32

24 performance, 8 efficiency) 64 or 80 Mac Studio, Mac Pro

Gurman notes that Apple could be changing the unified memory configurations because the MacBook Pros in testing have 36GB and 48GB. Currently, Apple offers 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, and 96GB configurations depending on the model.

Also, Gurman wrote that the M3 Ultra will be in the Mac Pro “if Apple continues making those.” Gurman speculates that the M3 Ultra may not be released until the end of 2024, so Apple will have more than a year after its release to determine if the Mac Pro is a model worth keeping. Apple finally updated its modular Mac in June, but it lost several features, including user-upgradeable RAM and graphics cards.

The M3 is notable because it has been reported to be manufactured using a 3nm process, which would make it the first 3nm chip in a laptop or desktop computer. The 3nm process allows for more transistors to fit on a chip, which could potentially provide a performance boost that exceeds the typical 15 to 20 percent seen between chip generations. The M3 could also offer better power efficiency, which would increase a laptop’s battery life.

Apple’s first 3nm chip, the A17 Bionic, will likely debut in the iPhone 15 Pro this September. Apple could then introduce the M3 in October, according to Gurman.