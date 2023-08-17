Macworld Podcast: Big Apple Watch changes are coming, but not this year

Sometime next month (maybe September 12?), Apple will reveal the new Apple Watch, which will be the Series 9. And anyone who knows how to count realizes that next year’s watch will be the tenth version, which is a landmark tenth anniversary. So here’s a question: With the tenth anniversary in mind, should customers skip the upcoming Series 9 watch this year? We talk about the Apple Watch in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 852 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

