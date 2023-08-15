Another photo leak confirms the iPhone 15’s USB-C port–but there may be a catch

With the iPhone 15 around a month from launch and still not officially confirmed to exist, it can nevertheless feel like we already know most of the product’s key details. Such as Apple’s apparently imminent switch from its proprietary Lightning standard to a USB-C port, a year before the EU would have forced it to do so anyway.

Any remaining doubters will be interested to hear about the latest leak from Apple’s supply chain, which adds yet more evidence to the USB-C theory. Prolific leaker Majin Bu (Via Cult of Mac), who has a moderate track record of Apple predictions (their iPad mini 6 leak from 2021 was largely correct, for example, albeit with some inaccuracies such as the wrong processor and confusion over screen size), has posted photos of what they claim are the internal components of the iPhone 15’s new port design. Well, technically it’s the port of the iPhone 15 Plus, but the design should be the same.

iPhone15 Plus USB C connector detail pic.twitter.com/J0nDO7WPeU — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 14, 2023

Unless you’re a components expert, there’s probably not a great deal you can learn about the new port from these photos, but a follow-up post shows a new proprietary chip that seemingly controls the port. In the replies, Bu doesn’t speculate on any technical queries about charging specs, Thunderbolt and so on, but the existence of a dedicated chip raises the possibility that Apple could limit charging speeds depending on the model or cable.

In any case, you really don’t have to take Bu’s word for it that Apple is about to announce a USB-C iPhone. A similar leak last week claimed to show photos confirming the same thing, and we got a close-up photo of the iPhone 15 Pro’s USB-C port as long ago as February. Combined with the looming regulations, the weight of evidence is becoming overwhelming.

It’s currently expected that the iPhone 15 will be unveiled at a special event on September 12 or 13. It will probably be accompanies by the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, .