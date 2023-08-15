Home / iPad
Get a brand-new 9th-gen iPad for an all-time low of $250

Amazon is selling Apple’s entry-level tablet for $79 off.
Executive Editor, Macworld AUG 15, 2023 9:39 am PDT
Even without a newer design, Apple’s 9th-gen iPad is still an excellent tablet. But it’s even better when it’s down to an all-time-low price: Amazon is selling the 64GB iPad for $250, a savings of $79 and matching the best price we’ve ever seen for this model.

The 9th-gen iPad has a 10.2-inch retina display, A13 Bionic processor and a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage support. It’s the only remaining iPad to feature Apple’s classic design with a Touch ID fingerprint sensor built into the Home button but is still plenty capable and more than ready for iPadOS 17 in the fall.

So if you need a great tablet for back to school or just hanging around the house, go grab this deal before the price goes back up.

