The iPhone 16 Pro is rumored to get a massive 48MP ultra-wide camera upgrade

We’re about a month away from the unveiling of the iPhone 15, but the rumors about next year’s iPhone are pouring in. The latest leak comes from analyst Jeff Pu, who claims Apple is looking to add next-gen components to what is already shaping up to be a monster update.

Pu (via MacRumors) says Apple will be bringing Wi-Fi 7 to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max next year. The iPhone 14 launched with Wi-Fi 6 and not Wi-Fi 6E, but since then Apple has brought 6E support to the iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini, and is expected to bring it to the iPhone 15 lineup next month. Wi-Fi 7 is expected to deliver real-world speeds of 5.8Gbps, about 60 percent faster than Wi-Fi 6E. Of course, you’ll need a Wi-Fi 7 router to enjoy those speeds, which are quite pricey.

Far more interesting is Pu’s prediction that the iPhone 16 Pro models will get a new 48MP ultra-wide camera. The iPhone 14 Pro got a 48MP wide-angle camera, which uses pixel-binning to deliver photos with tremendous clarity. A 48MP ultra-wide camera would presumably bring similar results to the ultra-wide camera and possibly a larger aperture as well for better clarity in challenging light.

The iPhone 15 is expected to be unveiled at an event on Tuesday, September 12 or Wednesday, September 13, while the iPhone 16 is still more than a year away. So perhaps these rumors should be taken with a grain of salt while we focus on the advancements coming to this year’s iPhone, including a periscope zoom lens and titanium frame.