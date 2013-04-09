The Week in iOS Accessories: Picture this!
This week's roundup of iOS accessories includes several new ways to get the most out of your iPhone as a camera, as well as stands, mounts, and more.
The Week in iOS Accessories
This week's roundup of iOS accessories includes several new ways to get the most out of your iPhone as a camera, as well as stands, mounts, and more.
986 Design
The $85 Sne is a molded-plywood stand for second-generation-and-later iPads. Hand-crafted by a woodworker contracted by 986 just for the project, it’s more than a stand—it’s art. Only 2,000 Snes will be made.
Arkon
Arkon’s new line of Slim Grip Ultra Mounts is built for your iPhone and iPad mini, as well as a host of other brand-name phones and “phablets.” The mounts range from $20 to $35, and each can be purchased with attachments for mounting on your windshield, dashboard, console, and much, much, more.
Avid
This company has introduced the Fast Track Family of portable, studio-grade USB-audio interfaces. The Fast Track Solo is built with inputs for vocals and guitar, and the Fast Track Duo doubles your input capabilities. Each works in conjunction with music recording apps on your iOS device.
ChargeCard
The $25 ChargeCard for iPhone 5 is a flat, plastic, charging “cable”—complete with Lightning connector—that can slip into your wallet like, well, a charge card. A “tongue” in the card pulls out and plugs into the USB port on your computer for syncing and charging.
Just Mobile
You know how you sometimes jump in your car and toss your iPhone into the cup holder? The $29 AluCup is like that, but for your desk.
Soundfreaq
The $350 Boom Freaq looks like an old-school boombox, but it’s so much more: It streams music wirelelessly from your iPhone or iPad, but it also includes a 30-pin dock connector and a Lightning connector to charge and dock all your iOS devices. It also includes a remote control and an FM tuner.
Qmadix
The $27 Vehicle Power Charger With Lightning Connector lets you power up your Lightning-connector-equipped iPhone, iPad, or iPad mini while you’re on the go, providing 12 watts of in-vehicle power to keep your iOS device running on a full battery.
USBFever
The $55 Manual Focus Telescope is an accessory for the iPhone 5 that starts out as a 16x magnification lens for the phone’s camera. A second add-on lens gives you zoomable magnification ranging from 60x to 220x. The set also comes with a tripod, giving every junior detective a full kit for his or her stakeout.
USBFever
Another camera add-on from USBFever, the SLR 37 mm Lens threads onto your iPhone’s camera cover to give you the rich, wide field of view the iPhone is otherwise incapable of. The price? Just $12.