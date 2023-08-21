Satechi Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand review: Slow and sturdy

At a glance Expert's Rating Pros Charges three devices at once

Our Verdict

The Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand can be used with an iPhone, but it relies on Qi wireless charging, not MagSafe, so it's slower than a MagSafe-compatible stand. The Power Stand is pricey but you won't find many comparable portable power banks that offer the same functionality. It's ideal as a bedside table stand for home or when traveling.

Despite what the name implies, Satechi’s Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand charges up to three devices at the same time. The “Duo” seems to refer to the number of items that can be placed on the stand for charging: an iPhone and AirPods case, for Apple device users. A third device can be charged through the stand’s rear USB-C charging port.

At first glance, the Power Stand looks like a normal power bank, with a two-tone design that stands out. A closer look reveals that the black top offers a Qi-compatible wireless charging area that has a maximum power output of 10 watts. However, iPhones are charged with a maximum of 7.5 watts via Qi, which is half of what a MagSafe charger can do. But since it’s a Qi charger, it can also charge other Qi-compatible phones. When charging an iPhone 13 on the Power Stand for 30 minutes, the battery life increased by 17 percent.

The Power Stand phone charger can be propped up as a stand to display the iPhone. The stand leans at a good angle for viewing and provides a perfect amount of support for the mounted device.

With the stand opened, a second charging area is revealed that’s designed to fit an AirPods case or another earbuds case that’s similar in size. It offers a maximum charging power of 5 watts.

A charging area behind the phone stand can be used for AirPods or another like-sized earbuds case. Thomas Bergbold

If you decide to use the rear USB-C connection for charging, (for example, you plug in an Apple Watch charger), the power of the Qi phone charger is reduced to 5 watts. If you use the Qi charger and/or the earbuds charger and USB-C, the USB-C port charges at 10 watts. However, if you use only the USB-C connection, it offers a maximum of 18 watts of power. When we did this, battery life for an 11-inch iPad Pro increased by 16 percent, an M1 MacBook Air by 14 percent, and an iPhone 13 by 51 percent, all within 30 minutes.

Satechi includes an 18-watt power adapter and a USB-C cable to charge the Power Stand. In our testing, the stand’s built-in 10,000 mAh battery took just over three hours to charge fully. The battery is sufficient for around two full Phone charges and meets the travel requirements of the FAA (IEC62368), so it is permitted on airplanes, according to the manufacturer.

The Power Stand has four LEDs to display the capacity, a large LED strip to indicate operational readiness or errors, and a power button. Corresponding safety circuits should protect against overvoltage and overcurrent, as well as against excessively high temperatures.

Bottom line

This article originally appeared on MacWelt and was translated by Roman Loyola.