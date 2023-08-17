macOS 13.5.1 Ventura update fixes System Settings location permissions

Apple on Thursday released macOS Ventura 13.5.1, an update to the Mac operating system. The update seems to only include a System Settings fix for a problem that prevented location permissions from appearing. According to Apple’s security releases support document, “this update has no published CVE entries.”

The 13.5.1 update comes three weeks after Apple released Ventura 13.5, which included nearly 30 security updates.

The next major update to macOS will likely be the release of Sonoma later this fall, probably in October. Apple is also rumored to release new M3 Macs around the same time, which could include a new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and iMac.

To install the latest update on your Mac, head over to System Settings, then click Software Update, and Download and Install. Then follow the prompts and restart your Mac. It should take approximately 15 minutes.