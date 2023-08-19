Create AI content in bulk with the ChatGPT of Google Sheets

ChatGPT took the world by storm this year. But a lot of professionals have been craving a way to take its genius to areas of the workday that exist outside of a simple chat box. For example, we do so much organizing and production management with spreadsheets, so being able to integrate ChatGPT with something like Google Sheets is a dream. And it’s now possible with SheetGPT, which is on sale for just $48.99 (reg. $299).

SheetGPT empowers you to create AI content in bulk with its ChatGPT-Google Sheets connectivity capabilities. This easy-to-use software lets you input URLs into SheetGPT and pull full pages of content out to then interact with in Sheets with AI. SheetsGPT lets you combine cells and link them together to be influenced by one prompt, and most importantly, it makes automating spreadsheet work easier and more capable than ever.

SheetsGPT is rated 5/5 stars on AppSumo and SourceForge, and it’s rated 4.7/5 stars on Google Workplace Marketplace.

