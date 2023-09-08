How to filter spam and unknown senders in Messages

The average person receives an awful lot of spam and scams by phone, text, and email. Apple and ISPs offer anti-spam tools for email (with varying degrees of effectiveness), and cell carriers and third parties have worked to provide ways to identify or block unwanted or illegal calls on your phone. Texts, however, are still fairly open to abuse. One overlooked set of options on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac comes with notification and filter settings that can at least let you avoid seeing incoming garbage.

iOS 16: Enable Message Filtering

On an iPhone, go to Settings > Messages, scroll down to Message Filtering and enable Filter Unknown Senders. This puts people who send you iMessages or text messages and don’t match an email address or phone number in your contacts list into a special Messages list. You can’t enable this feature on an iPad or Mac, but you can make use of it there.

How to adjust settings to handle unknown or spam messages

This Mac 911 article is in response to a question submitted by Macworld reader Mark.

