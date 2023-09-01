Anker 737 MagGo review: Compact charging at a premium

At a glance Expert's Rating Pros Compact size

Built-in surge protection circuit

18-month warranty Cons No fast charging for Apple Watch

The 737 MagGo Charger is a nice combination of size, usability, and charging speeds in a MagSafe stand that can charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time. It has a few compromises but if you need a compact stand for your bedside table, the 737 MagGo will fit.

$129.99

When it comes to the basic requirements of a MagSafe stand, the Anker 737 MagGo Charger delivers. It offers fast charging for the iPhone, simultaneous charging of the iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch, and a size that doesn’t take up a lot of space.

The 737 MagGo’s triangle design, reminiscent of an A-Frame house, integrates a perfectly accessible iPhone MagSafe charging station, an Apple Watch charging station that protrudes from the house like a balcony, and an AirPods charging station inside the “house.”

The iPhone MagSafe charging station has an excellent magnetic hold, which makes it very flexible in alignment–you can mount the iPhone vertically or horizontally with ease and without worry. The fixed inclination of the 737 MagGo means you can’t tilt the iPhone forward or back but its angle is set for optimal viewing. The Apple Watch charger, however, is fixed in an upward-facing position. The base plate is rubberized and protects against slipping, which is particularly advantageous when using the iPhone’s touch display.

With MagSafe-certified charging power of up to 15W, an iPhone 13 gained 27 percent of battery life within 30 minutes. An Apple Watch 7 gained 26 percent at the same time–so the watch charger does not offer fast charging.

The 737 MagGo can easily hold an iPhone in either horizontal or vertical positions. Thomas Bergbold

The stand also implements Anker’s MultiProtect Safety System, which is essentially a protection circuit to stop the stand from overheating and provides voltage protection. The package includes a 30W USB-C power supply, as well as a 5-foot/1.5-meter USB-C to USB-C cable.

The 737 MagGo Charger is a nice combination of size, usability, and charging speeds in a MagSafe stand that can charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time. It has a few compromises but if you need a compact stand for your bedside table, the 737 MagGo will fit.



This article originally appeared on Macwelt and was translated by Roman Loyola.