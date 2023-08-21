The iPhone 15 Pro Max might be the Ultra after all

In about three weeks Apple will unveil the iPhone 15, and if you’ve been following along with our rumor reports, there won’t be many surprises. Now a new rumor may have spoiled one of the last remaining secrets, claiming Apple’s high-end phone will have a new high-end name, too: iPhone 15 Ultra.

According to Apple Insider’s Andrew O’Hara on X (formerly Twitter), “Apple will indeed use the ‘iPhone 15 Ultra’ moniker for the plus-sized pro phone.” It’s long been reported that Apple’s largest pro phone will have a new periscope lens for better telephoto photos. In a follow-up post, O’Hara says the zoom camera could be 10X (compared to 3X on the iPhone 14 Pro phones), though most rumors claim it will be 5X or 6X.

Here’s a late Friday tidbit I’ve heard for #iPhone15. Multiple sources have told me Apple will indeed use the “iPhone 15 Ultra” monicker for the plus-sized pro phone. This was an early rumor that got backpedaled. Most have since referred to it as iPhone 15 Pro Max. — Andrew O'Hara (@Andrew_OSU) August 19, 2023

Otherwise, it’s not clear what will differentiate the iPhone 15 Ultra from the iPhone 15 Pro other than the screen size. Both phones are expected to adopt a new titanium frame as well as an Action button, both features introduced with the Apple Watch Ultra. The phones will also reportedly bring faster charging and data transfers thanks to a new USB-C port.

After unveiling the Apple Watch Ultra last year, early rumors claimed Apple would introduce the iPhone 15 Ultra to replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, Mark Gurman reported earlier this year that the Ultra would be a 2024 release instead.