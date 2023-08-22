Take the M2 Pro MacBook Pro to college and save $250

The M2 Pro MacBook Pro is one of the fastest laptops ever made, and today it’s one of the best values too: Amazon is selling the 14-inch MacBook Pro with a full M2 Pro processor and 1TB of storage for $2,250, a savings of $249.

Apple’s M2 Pro MacBook Pro is a fantastic laptop for all kinds of work and school, with a 10-core CPU/16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a remarkable 14.2-inch ProMotion display. It also has an array of ports, including three Thunderbolt ports, an SD card reader, and HDMI 2.1 for connecting higher-resolution displays. Also new for 2023 are Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Amazon runs regular sales on the M2 Pro MacBook Pro, but this is the lowest price for this model. So if you want one go grab one before the price goes back up.