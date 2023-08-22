The best iPhone 15 upgrade might be new color-matched braided cables

If the iPhone 15 switching from Lightning to USB-C doesn’t excite you, perhaps this latest leak will: Apple is reportedly shipping the iPhone 15 with high-end braided cables that will match the color of the model you buy.

According to several leaks from Majin Bu and Kosutami on X (formerly Twitter), Apple will be shipping the iPhone 15 with woven braided cables similar to the ones Apple ships with the latest MacBook Air. Like those cables, the cord will match the color of the iPhone but the connector will remain white.

An image shared by Kosutami shows five colors for the cables: pink, blue, purple, yellow, and black. Macrumors also reported that the iPhone 15 Pro models will come with color-matching cables as well.

The cables will certainly be a step up from the Lightning-to-USB-C cables Apple currently supplies. For years, Apple has shipped a thin white cable that has been known to fray. These new cables will be much more durable and should be able to withstand years of use and abuse. Apple does make braided Lightning-to-USB-C cables, but they only ship with Mac accessories.

If you don’t like the color of your cable, you’ll likely be able to buy a different color. Apple sells the MagSafe cables for the M2 MacBook Air for $49 in silver, space gray, starlight, and midnight. Since the current 1-meter Lightning-to-USB-C cable is already fairly pricey at $19, a price hike to $29 would make it one of the highest-priced USB-C cables. Even so, many iPhone 15 buyers will surely want to collect them all.

The iPhone 15 is expected to be unveiled at an event in September. Stay up to date with all the latest news and rumors and our iPhone 15 superguide.