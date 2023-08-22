You might need to wait a month for the iPhone 15 model you really want

After a report earlier this week claimed that Apple is planning to change the name of the iPhone 15 Pro Max to the iPhone 15 Ultra, we’re now hearing that Apple will make us wait to get our hands on it.

According to 9to5Mac, the iPhone 15 Pro Max “may face delays into October” compared to the rest of the models. After an Apple event on September 12 or 13, Apple is expected to begin shipping the iPhone 15 on September 22, which means the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra might not arrive until October 20. It’s not clear whether Apple will take preorders for all of the models at the same time (likely September 15).

It wouldn’t be the first time Apple delayed certain iPhone models. Last year, the iPhone 14 Plus didn’t arrive until October 7, three weeks after the other models launched, and in 2021, and in 2020, the iPhone 12 mini and Pro Max arrived on November 6, three weeks after the iPhone 12.

9to5Mac says the delay is due to “image sensor readiness” from Sony. The iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra will reportedly have an exclusive periscope zoom lens that brings a big leap in zoom performance. With just a couple of weeks to go until the iPhone 15 event, be sure to stay on top of all the latest rumors in our iPhone 15 superguide.