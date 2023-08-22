Parallels 19 lets you use Touch ID to log into Windows

Parallels International has announced the latest version of Parallels Desktop 19 for Mac Business Edition, its virtual machine (VM) software for running Windows and other operating systems on Mac hardware.

“Parallels is proud to be a Microsoft-authorized solution and we are committed to bridging the gap between macOS and your operating system(s) of choice,” wrote Sharda Veeramally of Parallels in a blog post. “This latest version offers an even more seamless experience for Mac users looking to run Windows or Linux.”

The new features include:

Touch ID support in Windows : Touch ID can now be used for the Windows sign-in.

: Touch ID can now be used for the Windows sign-in. IPP printing from Windows : Shared Printing has been re-engineered to adjust for Apple’s removal in Sonoma of the CGPSConverter PostScript converter. Printing from Windows now uses the Internet Printing Protocol.

: Shared Printing has been re-engineered to adjust for Apple’s removal in Sonoma of the CGPSConverter PostScript converter. Printing from Windows now uses the Internet Printing Protocol. OpenGL 4.1 support : This allows more Windows-only CAD apps to run in Parallels.

: This allows more Windows-only CAD apps to run in Parallels. Enhanced installation and control on M-series Macs : VM installation and operations have been improved, and support for two-finger Trackpad gestures is now available.

: VM installation and operations have been improved, and support for two-finger Trackpad gestures is now available. macOS design tweaks : Version 19 has been updated to comply with Apple’s latest design guidelines.

: Version 19 has been updated to comply with Apple’s latest design guidelines. Docker containers and Microsoft SQL on Apple silicon : Version 19 has an Ubuntu Linux Arm VM that’s configured to run x86 Docker containers using Rosetta 2.

: Version 19 has an Ubuntu Linux Arm VM that’s configured to run x86 Docker containers using Rosetta 2. Windows device management: Users can now enroll Windows 11 in Microsoft Intune when using Parallels My Account Configuration Profiles.

Parallels Desktop for Mac Business Edition is available at a subscription price of $149.99 (U.S. and Canada) or £179.99 (U.K.) per year. Parallels has other versions and subscription plans available, each with different feature sets.

