Did Apple just confirm the iPhone 15 Pro’s Action button?

In about three weeks, Apple will unveil the iPhone 15 Pro and if you’ve been following along with the rumors, there won’t be too many surprises. Now Apple may have confirmed one of the rumored new features in the latest beta.

As noted by 9to5Mac, Apple has added new haptic vibration patterns when Silent Mode is enabled or disabled using the mute switch. In all previous versions of iOS, there was a small vibration when enabling Silent Mode, but no indication that it had been turned off. In the new beta, there’s a haptic indicator for both states.

Apple is expected to replace the mute switch with an Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro, which will allow it to control a variety of functions, including the flashlight, camera, and third-party apps. Haptic feedback will be important to tell the user when an action is being triggered and it makes sense for Apple to bring the same feedback to older phones as well.

The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to be unveiled at an event on September 12 or 13 and bring a host of new features, including a titanium frame, periscope telephoto lens, and Thunderbolt support. The Action button will likely be a feature on the iPhone 15 Pro models before moving to the rest of the line next year.