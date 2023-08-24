Apple flip-flops on California’s ‘Right to Repair’ bill

While Apple has long been one of the loudest opponents of the so-called Right to Repair movement, it has seemingly softened its stance over the past several months. And now it’s completely changed its position and offered its full endorsement to California’s version of the legislation.

As first reported by TechCrunch, Apple has sent a letter to California state senator Susan Eggman backing the bill and urging its passage. Apple’s support likely paves the way for the state to pass the legislation, as it has unanimous support in the state Senate.

I've been working on the #RightToRepair in California for the past six years and I'm so appreciative that @Apple has stepped up to support this important consumer and environmental protection policy. This is an historic day for the movement! https://t.co/F1L4Sj4iXj — Senator Susan Eggman (@SenSusanEggman) August 23, 2023

In a statement, Apple said it “supports California’s Right to Repair Act so all Californians have even greater access to repairs while also protecting their safety, security, and privacy, We create our products to last and, if they ever need to be repaired, Apple customers have a growing range of safe, high-quality repair options.”

That growing range of options includes Apple’s own Self Service Repair, which lets customers service their iPhones, MacBooks, desktop Macs, and displays at home. Additionally, it made the iPhone 14 easier to repair with an easier way to remove the glass back and is expected to bring the same internal design changes to the iPhone 15 Pro.