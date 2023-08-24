iPhone 15 Pro to come in ‘Titan Gray’ and blue, replacing gold and purple

Since the iPhone 11, the Pro models have come in four colors: silver, space gray, gold, and one other new yearly color. The iPhone 14 Pro, for example, has deep purple as its signature color.

It had previously been rumored that this year’s iPhone 15 Pro models (the Max to possibly be renamed the Ultra) will feature “crimson” deep red as its signature color, but the latest from 9to5Mac claims that isn’t the case.

According to 9to5Mac’s sources, the iPhone 15 Pro models will still include silver and space gray options, but the gold finish will be replaced by a gray that resembles raw titanium (much like the Apple Watch Ultra). That color is said to be named “Titan Gray.” The signature color this year is said to be a deep blue, not deep red as previously rumored.

For the non-pro iPhone 15, the rumors haven’t changed: it is said to be available in black, green, blue, yellow, and pink.

