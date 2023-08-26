RoboKiller can crush spam calls and a subscription is under $50 for Labor Day

If it feels like your phone is ringing more often than ever…well, you aren’t wrong. It probably is. And odds are, you don’t want to talk to the person on the other end of that call.

Fraud and spam calls are at an all-time high, with more than 5 billion (with a B!) robocalls targeting American phone numbers last July. If that ridiculous number doesn’t bother you, consider this — those 5 billion calls represent 17 spam calls for every living man, woman, or child in the U.S. over the course of a month.

RoboKiller Spam Call and Text Blocker is committed to making sure you never have to answer one of those calls ever again.

The app serves like a shield wrapped around your phone number. Using its own proprietary predictive algorithm, RoboKiller cross-checks your caller against an exhaustive list of over 500 million known phone scams and over 1.1 million compromised numbers.

Making those assessments in the blink of an eye, RoboKiller actually intercepts scam calls and dispatches them in less than one-hundredth of a second, literally before your phone even rings.

Users can even serve up their own advanced customization features, pause call blocking, block and allow lists and more!

RoboKiller even gives spammers a taste of their own medicine, deploying AI-generated Answer Bot voices designed to confuse and infuriate callers into never calling you again (hopefully).

With RoboKiller on the job, they say they can eliminate 99% of your spam calls and even 95% of your spam texts.

“It is so refreshing to only get calls from people on my contact list. Several calls a day are screened and identified as scammers. This is one of my best all-time purchases,” RoboKiller fan Frank Pratt Jr. said.

Right now, you can score three full years of RoboKiller Spam Call and Text Blocker service at over half off the regular price as part of the ongoing Labor Day Sale. A nearly $120 value, subscribe now with no coupon code needed for just $49.97. The deal runs through 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 4, so don’t miss out.

RoboKiller Spam Call & Text Blocker: 3-Year Subscription – $49.97

Crack down for $49.97

Prices subject to change.