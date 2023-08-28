The iPad Pro will reportedly get its first revamp in over five years

When Apple launched the new iPad Pro in 2018, it introduced a new design that would influence the rest of Apple’s lineup, including the iPad Air and mini, the iPhone 12, and even the M1 MacBook Pro. Now, five years later, a new report claims Apple is planning a major revamp for the iPad Pro next year.

According to Mark Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter, the iPad Pro is in line for “its first major overhaul in half a decade” following a series of minor updates for the past several generations. The iPad Pro has had three updates since 2018, but Apple focused on internal changes: the chip, camera module, connectivity, and display tech.

Along with the new design, the updated model is expected to bring several changes, including a slightly larger 13-inch model, OLED displays that are “crisper and brighter, and reproduce colors more accurately,”, and an M3 processor. Other rumored features in development are a new larger model with a 16-inch display and wireless charging.

Gurman also claims Apple will introduce a “revamped” Magic Keyboard that “addresses a complaint about the current Magic Keyboard.” Among the changes are a new design with a larger trackpad. to make it “look even more like a laptop.” The current Magic Keyboard, introduced in 2020, has a “floating cantilever design” that attaches magnetically and allows for precise viewing adjustments. It also has backlit keys and a built-in USB-C charging port but doesn’t support MagSafe charging.

Gurman says the updates are still a ways off, with a launch planned for spring or early summer 2024. He says there may be minor updates before then, with the iPad mini and iPad Air rumored to get new chips.