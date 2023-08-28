The iPhone 15 Pro Max rumored to be Apple’s lightest 6.7-inch phone ever

If there’s one knock on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, it’s the weight. Over the years, Apple’s largest phone has consistently got heavier and it now tips the scales at nearly 8.5 ounces and 240 grams. However, a new report claims Apple is significantly reducing the weight of its largest iPhone thanks in large part to the new titanium frame.

X (formerly Twitter) user Revegnus , who has leaked accurate Apple information in the past, claims the iPhone 15 Pro Max will drop 19 grams for a total weight of 221 grams. That would make the iPhone 15 Pro Max the lightest 6.7-inch iPhone ever, even lighter than the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max:

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 8.47 ounces, 240 grams

8.47 ounces, 240 grams iPhone 13 Pro Max: 8.46 ounces, 240 grams

8.46 ounces, 240 grams iPhone 12 Pro Max: 8.03 ounces, 228 grams

8.03 ounces, 228 grams iPhone 11 Pro Max: 7.97 ounces, 226 grams

Weight is one of the main complaints about the iPhone 14 Pro Max, as it’s one of the heaviest phones you can buy, topping the S23 Ultra (234 grams), Pixel 7 Pro (212 grams), and within shouting distance of the Galaxy Z Fold5’s 253-gram body. The iPhone 15 Pro models have long been rumored to be getting a titanium frame like the Apple Watch, which is significantly lighter than stainless steel, which Apple has used for all of its Pro phones.

Revegnus also says the iPhone 15 Pro will get a weight reduction as well to 191 grams from 206 grams. That’s not quite as dramatic, but it would be the lightest 6.1-inch iPhone Pro since the iPhone 12 Pro, which clocked in at 189 grams.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 at an event on September 12 or 13. Stay tuned to our iPhone 15 rumor guide as the day approaches.