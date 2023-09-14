Home / Software / How-To
iOS 17: How to play daily crosswords with Apple News+

With iOS 17, your Apple News+ subscription includes a full-sized and mini crossword every day.
Jason Cross
By Jason Cross
Senior Editor, Macworld SEP 14, 2023 4:15 am PDT
iOS 17 Apple News Crossword
With iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma, Apple News+ subscribers get a new perk: A daily crossword puzzle built right into the News app. In fact, there are two puzzles: the standard puzzle and a 5×5 “mini” puzzle.

It’s a nice addition, and a mainstay of traditional newspapers, but it’s not front-and-center when you open the News app so you need to know where to look for it. Here’s how to find the Crosswords in the News app on iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma.

At a glance
  • Time to complete: 1 minute
  • Tools required: iOS 17 or macOS Sonoma
  • Materials required: none
  • Cost: 0
1.

Open News and select the Following tab

iOS 17 News Crossword

When you first open the News app, you’ll see no mention of Crossword or anything like it.

Tap Following.

2.

Select ‘Puzzles’

iOS 17 News Crosswords

At the top of the Following tab, select Puzzles.

The only puzzles on offer are crosswords, but it’s interesting that it is labeled “Puzzles,” isn’t it? Apple is leaving room for other forms of puzzles in the future.

3.

Select your Crossword

iOS 17 Crossword selection

Now in the News+ Puzzles section, you can select from a list of recent daily crosswords and mini crosswords.

4.

MacOS Sonoma: Just check the sidebar!

macOS Sonoma News Crosswords

In MacOS Sonoma, you’ll find Puzzles right there in the sidebar. Just select it and choose which crossword you’d like to play.

I have written about technology for my entire professional life - over 25 years. I enjoy learning about how complicated technology works and explaining it in a way anyone can understand.

