iOS 17: How to play daily crosswords with Apple News+

With iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma, Apple News+ subscribers get a new perk: A daily crossword puzzle built right into the News app. In fact, there are two puzzles: the standard puzzle and a 5×5 “mini” puzzle.

It’s a nice addition, and a mainstay of traditional newspapers, but it’s not front-and-center when you open the News app so you need to know where to look for it. Here’s how to find the Crosswords in the News app on iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma.