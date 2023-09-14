iOS 17: How to play daily crosswords with Apple News+

With iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma, Apple News+ subscribers get a new perk: A daily crossword puzzle built right into the News app. In fact, there are two puzzles: the standard puzzle and a 5×5 “mini” puzzle.
It’s a nice addition, and a mainstay of traditional newspapers, but it’s not front-and-center when you open the News app so you need to know where to look for it. Here’s how to find the Crosswords in the News app on iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma.
- Time to complete: 1 minute
Tools required: iOS 17 or macOS Sonoma Materials required: none Cost: 0
Open News and select the Following tab
Foundry
When you first open the News app, you’ll see no mention of Crossword or anything like it.
Tap Following.
Select ‘Puzzles’
Foundry
At the top of the Following tab, select Puzzles.
The only puzzles on offer are crosswords, but it’s interesting that it is labeled “Puzzles,” isn’t it? Apple is leaving room for other forms of puzzles in the future.
Select your Crossword
Foundry
Now in the News+ Puzzles section, you can select from a list of recent daily crosswords and mini crosswords.
MacOS Sonoma: Just check the sidebar!
Foundry
In MacOS Sonoma, you’ll find Puzzles right there in the sidebar. Just select it and choose which crossword you’d like to play.