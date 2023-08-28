The M2 MacBook Air is down to $899 after this $200 discount

The 13-inch MacBook Air is one of the best laptops ever made and after its recent price cut, it’s also one of the best buys. But today’s sale makes it an even better value: Best Buy is selling the 13-inch MacBook Air with 256GB of storage for $899, a savings of $200 and the best price we’ve ever seen.

The 13-inch MacBook Air has Apple’s refreshed laptop design that looks a lot like a MacBook Pro. It’s all built around an amazing 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display that’s incredibly thin and light. You’ll get a speedy M2 processor, all-day battery life, MagSafe for fast charging, two Thunderbolt ports, a fantastic keyboard, and a 1080p webcam. And it’ll be ready for macOS Sonoma when it arrives this fall.

In our 4.5-star review, we loved the MacBook Air’s design and performance but didn’t love the price hike over the 2020 M1 model. But at this discount—which is cheaper than its predecessor—we highly recommend buying one.