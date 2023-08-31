The iPhone 15 and everything else coming from Apple in a packed September

Apple has lots of releases throughout the year, but two months stand out in Apple’s calendar: June, when WWDC gives us our first look at a lot of new software and often new product launches, and September, when the new iPhones are released and the latest major update to Apple’s operating systems.

After invites went out earlier this week, we now know that Apple’s “Wonderlust” event will be held on Tuesday, September 12, where it will likely unveil the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9. If history repeats itself, those will go up for preorder on Friday, September 15, and start shipping a week later, September 22.

They will be accompanied by the release of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and maybe macOS Sonoma, though Apple sometimes releases Mac OS updates a few weeks behind the others. Plus new Macs are rumored to launch in October.

With all that in mind, here’s what we expect from Apple’s jam-packed month:

Wonderlust event: September 12 at 10am PT

Apple’s special event for new iPhones almost always falls on the second Tuesday or Wednesday of September. This year Apple is holding the event on a Tuesday: September 12 at 10am PT. It’s no secret that Apple will unveil the new iPhones and Apple Watches, along with some potential new software features that are exclusive to those devices and maybe a few surprises:

Bye-bye Lightning: All iPhones this year will switch from Lightning to USB-C, marking the end of the connector that launched with the iPhone 5 in 2012.

iPhone 15: The iPhone 15 will come in two sizes–a 6.1-inch model and a 6.7-inch “Plus” model–and use the same A16 processor that is currently shipping in the iPhone 14 Pro. They’ll also gain the Dynamic Island and 48MP camera sensor from the iPhone 14 Pro. Read everything we know about the iPhone 15 here.

iPhone 15 Pro: The Pro models will get the new A17 processor and a camera upgrade, with the Pro Max variant using a new “periscope” telephoto camera for extreme zoom. We’re told to expect the stainless steel body to be replaced by titanium, which will make them lighter. Oh, and the Pro Max version might be named iPhone 15 Ultra–and cost quite a bit more than usual. Read everything we know about the iPhone 15 Pro/Ultra.

Apple Watch Series 9: Rumors say the Apple Watch Series 9 is going to be one of the smallest upgrades yet. There’s a new faster S9 processor on the way, but the rumors say that’s the biggest change—we haven’t heard any reports of new sensors or other hardware changes.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: You can’t call it an Apple Watch Ultra if it has a slower processor than the regular, non-Ultra Apple Watch, right? So the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is expected to be essentially the same as the first Apple Watch Ultra, only with the S9 processor. It might be a few grams lighter, too.

AirPods: A recent report from Mark Gurman says “Apple will introduce updated AirPods at the event that include a USB-C charging port.” It’s not clear if these are an existing model with USB-C instead of Lightning or some new model with new capabilities or a lower price.

iPad mini: Apple is reportedly working on a minor refresh to the 6th-gen iPad mini with a new chip and color, but it’s unclear whether it will arrive in 2023.

We all get excited about new hardware, but new operating system updates have a bigger impact on more people. This September, over a billion people will update their iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and Macs and find lots of great new features.

Some iOS 17 features (that will be available for other OSes as well) will come in updates later this year. We have a list of those.

iOS 17: StandBy mode, contact posters, Live Voicemail transcription, an entirely new voice model for Siri and dictation (and you don’t need to say “Hey Siri…” anymore, just “Siri…”), vastly improved autocorrect, hold your phones together to AirDrop (and NameDrop), and more. Read everything you need to know about iOS 17.

iPadOS 17: In addition to the iPad getting many of the iOS 17 features, the new version of iPadOS finally brings the customizable lock screen from iOS 16 to iPad, Live Activities, and improvements to Stage Manager. Read all about iPadOS 17.

‌tvOS 17: There are fewer big new features in tvOS 17 than the other operating systems. Most notably, you can make and receive FaceTime calls on your TV using your iPhone as the camera and mic thanks to Continuity Camera. Also, the Control Center is improved and you can locate your Siri remote with your iPhone.

macOS Sonoma: The biggest new features coming to macOS this year are desktop widgets (including those from your iPhone!), Game Mode, web apps, and some new video conferencing features. Read all about macOS Sonoma.

Services

Apple TV+

Here are the shows, series, and movies we expect to release on Apple TV+ in TK. If you want to know what’s coming later, check our full guide to upcoming Apple TV+ content.

The Changeling: A fairytale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable, and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed. It’s based on the novel of the same name by Victor LaValle. September 8

The Morning Show (season 3): One of Apple’s big launch shows and the recipient of several awards, we’ve been waiting a long time for the third season of this drama. September 13

The Super Models: A four-part documentary series that highlights the careers of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington. September 20

Still Up: An eight-episode sort-of romantic comedy about a pair of insomniacs who spend the late hours together. September 22

Flora and Son: Single mom Flora is at a loss about what to do with her rebellious teenage son, Max. Encouraged by the police to find Max a hobby, Flora tries to occupy him with a beat-up acoustic guitar. With the help of a washed-up LA musician, Flora, and Max discover the transformative power of music. September 29

Apple Arcade

Apple releases new games to Apple Arcade on Fridays, but not every Friday is marked by a new game or significant update. Check our Apple Arcade FAQ for a full list of Apple Arcade games and more details on the service. Some games are released with no forewarning, but you’ll often see several projects listed in the Coming Soon section.

The Apple Arcade games are not yet listed for September, but we’ll update this section as soon as they are.