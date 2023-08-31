Macworld Podcast: The iPad Pro of 2024

Been wondering when it could be a good time to buy an iPad? It sounds like it could be 2024. We’re talking about the possibilities of the iPad lineup for next year, in this episode of the Macworld Podcast!

This is episode 853 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 853 on Apple Podcasts

Listen to episode 853 on Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5lUKy4r25v4mF9oGsCoecR

Get info

Click on the links below to learn more about what was discussed on the show.

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/macworld

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on MegaPhone.