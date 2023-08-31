Macworld Podcast: The iPad Pro of 2024

Been wondering when it could be a good time to buy an iPad? It sounds like it could be 2024. We’re talking about the possibilities of the iPad lineup for next year, in this episode of the Macworld Podcast!
This is episode 853 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
- The iPad Pro will reportedly get its first revamp in over five years
- New iPad Pro M3: Rumors about the new 11, 12, and 14-inch models
- Apple may launch a giant 16-inch iPad
- iPad mini 7: Here’s what’s next for Apple’s smallest tablet
