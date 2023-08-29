The iPhone 15 Pro Max might not arrive late after all

For the past several weeks, we’ve been working under the assumption that the iPhone 15 will ship in stages. A report earlier this month claimed that production issues had hit the iPhone 15 Pro Max and could delay shipments of the new flagship phone by as long as four weeks.

Now a new report says that’s not the case. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, writing on his Medium site, the iPhone 15 Pro Max and “legacy models” will “start mass shipments this week.” That means he expects all four iPhone 15 models to ship at the same time following the event on September 12 or September 13.

As a result, he expects Apple stock to “have a rebound opportunity” due to the “overly conservative” forecast for the iPhone 15. He expects shipments of the iPhone 15 to top 80 million and doesn’t anticipate any supply chain cuts. In fact, he speculates that Apple could overtake Samsung as the largest smartphone maker in the world next year.

Those shipments could mean big bucks for Apple. Rumors claim that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have the highest starting price ever, possibly as high as $1,299. The iPhone 14 Pro Max was the best-selling smartphone in the first half of 2023, so a higher selling price could be a boon for Apple’s bottom line.

It’s expected to have several upgrades, including a new titanium frame, Thunderbolt support, and a new 6X optical periscope zoom lens. It’s also rumored to be significantly lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which could help with adoption.

The iPhone 15 is expected to arrive at an event on September 12 or 13, now just two weeks away. Stay tuned to our iPhone 15 superguide for all of the latest rumors.