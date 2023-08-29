Get ready, the the iPhone 15 event invite may be arriving today

If you’re like us, you’ve been anxiously waiting to hear exactly when the iPhone 15 event is going to be held. And the wait may be over.

With rumors saying that the event will take place on September 12 or 13, a new report claims Apple is ready to send out invites. According to Aaron on X (formerly Twitter), who has leaked accurate information about software updates in the past, Apple will announce the date today for the September event.

Can’t wait to see a bunch of fake #AppleEvent invites on my feed for the next few hours until the real one is released — Aaron (@aaronp613) August 29, 2023

The rumor makes sense. Apple generally gives 10-14 days notice before events, and the first rumored date is exactly two weeks away from today. Along with the date, we’ll also get an image of the event theme and an AR feature. Last year’s iPhone 14 event was called Far Out and featured an Apple logo made out of stars.

Along with the iPhone 15, the September event is expected to bring the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, along with a possible refreshed iPad mini. The iPhone 15 is a notable launch this year with the anticipated switch from Lightning to USB-C and a new periscope zoom lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Be sure to stay tuned to our iPhone 15 superguide for all of the latest news leading up to the big announcement.

Apple usually sends out invitations at noon ET so expect your timeline to blow up around then.