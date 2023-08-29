Apple’s iPhone 15 ‘Wonderlust’ event will be held September 12

Apple on Tuesday announced a “special Apple Event” that will broadcast from Apple Park on September 12 at 10 a.m. PT. The event is expected to be the unveiling of the next generation the iPhone and Apple Watch.

Invites to view the event contain the tagline “Wonderlust” and feature an Apple logo that appears to be composed of a sand-like substance, with parts of it being swept away in a breeze. The logo’s composition will surely breed speculation as to what Apple has in store for the event—which we’ll save for a later date.

What we do know is that the event will almost certainly showcase the iPhone 15 lineup, which is expected to switch from Lightning to USB-C and deliver several iPhone 15 Pro and Pro max updates, including a new titanium frame and a periscope zoom lens for enhanced zoom. Apple is also expected to release the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and may launch a new iPad mini as well.

Apple will make the event available to watch on the Apple website, on the Apple YouTube channel, and in the Apple TV app. If you are unable to watch the event live, it will be available through those venues for viewing at a later time.