5 actual clues in Apple’s iPhone 15 Wonderlust event invite

Now that Apple has released the invitation for its next event, we face two weeks of rumors and speculation before the big event commences. We know the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 will launch, but we can still glean a few clues from the invite about some of the finer details of Apple’s upcoming announcements. Here’s what we’ve uncovered:

Colors

The first thing that jumps out are the colors inside the Apple logo. They’re not bright or ornate like some previous invites, but they do blend well together. The hues are subtle—gray, black, blue, gold—and are decidedly muted, much like the rumors of this year’s new iPhone 15 Pro colors. Just last week, we heard that Apple was going to launch new gray and blue colors for the iPhone Pro, which seems a little too perfect. But if the blue in the invite is the one Apple uses for the phone, count us in.

Titanium

Another longstanding rumor is that the iPhone 15 Pro will switch to the lighter and stronger titanium for the sides of the phone in place of stainless steel. Unlike stainless steel, most titanium products are made from titanium powder, which is a very fine substance used to make parts with little waste. If you look closely at the Apple logo in the image, you’ll see little gray specs floating off the edge, which very much resemble titanium powder.

Periscope zoom

The tagline Wonderlust is an obvious play on the German word wanderlust, which means “strong longing for or impulse toward wandering,” according to Merriam-Webster. So in this case the term means “strong longing for or impulse toward amazement or curiosity.” It just so happens that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to introduce a periscope zoom lens with 6X optical zoom (twice that of the iPhone 14 Pro). If that doesn’t make us lust for wonder, I don’t know what would.

Apple Watch

Finally, the term wanderlust pertains to traveling, and there’s no better travel companion than an Apple Watch. We know Apple is releasing a new Apple Watch Series 9, so there’s no huge surprise here, but there could be new features for hiking or perhaps the Apple Watch Ultra’s precision dual-frequency GPS system will come to the smaller watches.

AirPods

Even if the logo is made of titanium powder, the swirling could also represent sound waves, like in the HomePod 2 ad. While we weren’t expecting updates to any of Apple’s AirPods models, a rumor this week claims that Apple will at least replace the Lightning ports with USB-C, either on the case (AirPods, AirPods Pro) or the device (AirPods Max) at the September 12 event. So maybe Apple has a few audio surprises up its sleeve.