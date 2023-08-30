These iPhone 15 dummy models dull our expectations for the ‘Wonderlust’ event

We may have our first real sense of what the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro will look like when they’re announced at Apple’s “Wonderlust” event on September 12. Over on Twitter X, Sonny Dickson has released two sets of photos: one showing the dummy models of the iPhone 15 and one showing dummy models of the iPhone 15 Pro.

Dickson is a fairly cautious leaker and has been accurate in the past. He has revealed parts used in upcoming products like the Vision Pro, along with mockups and cases for products like Apple Watch Ultra that turned out to be entirely accurate.

If these new dummy models are accurate, then they corroborate earlier reports of pale, almost pastel-like colors for the base iPhone 15 model. They show other expected physical feature like the USB-C port as well. You can see that the iPhone 15 does not have the Action Button in place of the mute switch, consistent with reports that the new feature is only for the Pro models.

The Pro models’ colors are rather dull, showing a deep blue color very similar to the Pacific Blue color available for the iPhone 12 Pro. The Starlight color is as expected, and Space Black doesn’t appear very dark at all, making it similar to the new Titan Gray color in certain lighting.

We’ll find out how accurate these mockup models are when Apple holds its event on September 12, but they match well what the latest and most consistent rumors say. To catch up on everything we think we know about this year’s new iPhones, check out our iPhone 15 guide.