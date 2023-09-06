These gorgeous wallpapers are the best reason to upgrade to macOS Sonoma

With the release of macOS Sonoma beta 7, Apple includes a ton of new wallpapers that are all gorgeous. They’re so amazing that they might be the best reason to upgrade when Apple releases it this fall.

There are a lot of new wallpapers. Before beta 7, Sonoma had six Landscape wallpapers; with beta 7, there are 47! There are more Cityscape, Underwater, and Earth wallpapers, too. Of course, we have to state the usual beta disclaimer and note that Apple could change this when it officially releases Sonoma, so they could reduce the number of wallpapers from this beta–or hey, here could be more of them!

All of the wallpapers can be set as the Mac’s animated screensaver where the scene pans across the display. If you use the Spaces feature, a different wallpaper can be set for each desktop Space. These wallpapers can all be used on the new Sonoma Lock Screen, which seamlessly zooms into your desktop. To find them all once you’re running Sonoma, head over to the Wallpaper tab in System Settings.

Here’s a sample of the new wallpapers in beta 7–but keep in mind that these are single shots of an animated sequence.

Sonoma River Apple has included five wallpapers that feature the Sonoma Valley for which this version of macOS gets its name. macOS Sonoma wallpaper: Sonoma River

macOS Sonoma wallpaper: Sonoma evening

macOS Sonoma wallpaper: Sonoma Clouds

macOS Sonoma wallpaper: Sonoma from Above

macOS Sonoma wallpaper: Sonoma Horizon

China Apple is always looking to grow its market share in China and featuring the country in some wallpapers might attract a few new Chinese users. Here are six wallpapers, including a couple of the Great Wall. macOS Sonoma wallpaper: China’s Great Wall Daylight

macOS Sonoma wallpaper: China’s Great Wall

macOS Sonoma wallpaper: China Paddy Field

macOS Sonoma wallpaper: China Mountain Cliffs

macOS Sonoma wallpaper: China Mountains

macOS Sonoma wallpaper: China Silhouette

San Francisco Here’s some trivia from this San Francisco resident: The fog, which is a part of daily SF life, has a nickname. We call it Karl, which is prominently featured in the wallpaper. macOS Sonoma wallpaper: San Francisco Bay

macOS Sonoma wallpaper: San Francisco Evening

macOS Sonoma wallpaper: San Francisco Night

macOS Sonoma wallpaper: San Francisco Golden Gate Bridge

macOS Sonoma wallpaper: San Francisco Skyline

macOS Sonoma wallpaper: San Francisco Ferry Building

macOS Sonoma wallpaper: San Francisco Fog

Scotland Three of the new Landscape wallpapers feature the lush green land of Scotland. macOS Sonoma Wallpaper: Scotland Castle

macOS Sonoma Wallpaper: Scotland Lake

macOS Sonoma Wallpaper: Scotland Coast

Underwater Apple added 15 Underwater wallpapers with jellyfish, sharks, seals, dolphins, rays, and more. Since these can be used as screen savers, the animals swim across the display. Here’s a look at six of them. macOS Sonoma Wallpaper: Seal Pod

macOS Sonoma Wallpaper: Alaskan Jellies Light

macOS Sonoma Wallpaper: Gray Reef Sharks

macOS Sonoma Wallpaper: Cownose Rays

macOS Sonoma Wallpaper: California Dolphin Pod

macOS Sonoma Wallpaper: Jack School

Earth The 17 new shots taken from the Earth’s orbit focus on other areas, such as Antarctica and its Southern Lights, West Africa, New York, Southern California, and China at night. Those wallpapers are shown here. macOS Sonoma Wallpaper: China Night

macOS Sonoma Wallpaper: West Africa

macOS Sonoma Wallpaper: Antarctica’s Southern Lights

macOS Sonoma Wallpaper: New York

macOS Sonoma Wallpaper: Southern California

Our guide to macOS Sonoma can fill you in on the next version of the Mac operating system, which is expected to arrive later this fall.