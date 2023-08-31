Need help from Apple? Don’t go to social media

Apple is undergoing some staffing changes that include the elimination of social media support staff. As a result, Apple will soon no longer provide customer support through X/Twitter, YouTube, and its Apple Support Community, according to MacRumors.

MacRumors cites anonymous sources that state that on October 1, @AppleSupport on X/Twitter (which has 1.5 million followers) will provide automated replies that explain other ways to get support from Apple. Also, comment replies to the Apple Support YouTube channel (which has 1.55 million subscribers) will cease.

Most concerning is that Apple will no longer have officials who post to the Apple Support Community forum, which launched 12 years ago. It is a very active web resource for users to discuss issues with Apple products. MacRumors’ report does not state if the forum will remain available for users to help each other without official input, or if it will be taken down completely.

The Notes app has some awesome hidden tricks. A favorite of ours: how to turn lists into checklists. #AppleSupport pic.twitter.com/6fdzsRT1i4 — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) March 3, 2016 @AppleSupport debuted on March 3, 2016, with a tip about the Notes app. According to the report, Apple will no longer tend to the account starting in October.

How to get support from Apple

Apple has a Support website that details how customers can get assistance from Apple. It provides access to Apple’s vast database of support documents that you can search through. The Support website also provides a means to chat with or talk on the phone to an Apple Support representative–for phone calls, users have to fill out an online form and provide a phone number, and then an Apple rep will call the customer. Apple also offers an Apple Support app for the iPhone and iPad.

Customers can also visit the Genius Bar at their local Apple Store. Appointments are required and can be made on the Apple Store website by finding a store and then clicking the “Make a reservation” link. Not all Apple Stores provide Genius Bar services. Learn more about booking a Genius Bar appointment.

MacRumors reports that the employees who worked in social media roles have the option to switch to a phone-based support role, but chat-based roles are not offered. Those who decline the option will need to find employment outside of Apple.

Macworld has asked Apple for confirmation of these changes and will update this article if we hear anything.