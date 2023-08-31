Apple ends 7-day free trial for Apple TV+ in the U.K.

Across the ever-growing streaming landscape, the free trial seems to be going away. Once a staple of streaming services, you can’t easily “try before you buy” with Netflix, Disney+, Max (née HBO Max), or many others. At least in the U.K., the same is now true of Apple TV+.

While the U.S. site lists a “Free 7-day trial” in its pricing information, the U.K. site now says “No commitments,” simply indicating that you can cancel your subscription at any time.

Apple didn’t exactly announce the news, it simply changed its U.K. website, scrubbing all mention of the 7-day free trial. The change doesn’t show in other regions yet, so we don’t know if the U.K. is just first, or will be an outlier.

Apple has changed the U.K. site to read “no commitments” where the 7-day free trial used to be. Foundry

However, there are still other ways to try Apple TV+ free in the U.K. The Apple One subscription has a free trial and includes TV+, and you can get six months free as a Sky TV subscriber or three months by purchasing certain Apple hardware. See our guide on how to get Apple TV+ free.