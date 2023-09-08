Best USB-C charging cables for iPhone, iPad and Mac

USB-C is the modern connection standard shared by most new devices today. It comes in several different formats but they all have the same reversible connector at the end. By the end of 2023, most of Apple’s devices will use USB-C for charging and data transfers.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 will have a USB-C port, replacing the old trusty but proprietary Lightning cable that has been a part of iPhones and older iPads since 2012. Apple will supply a USB-C charging cable in the box, but if you want a single cable for fast charging and data transfers—or just a charging cable—we’ve rounded up some of our favorites to help you get the best one.

Note that the cables reviewed here are USB-C to USB-C (or backward-compatible Thunderbolt to Thunderbolt). Old iPhone chargers had the rectangular non-reversible USB-A connector to connect to the charger and a Lightning connector that went into the iPhone.

Using a USB-C charger will enable fast charging even for iPhones with a Lightning port. You can charge an Apple device with a USB-A charger but not at the fastest speed. From the iPhone 15 onwards it’s USB-C into the charger and USB-C into the iPhone.

Know your cables

Not all USB-C cables offer the same capabilities, so we explain each factor you need to consider. Fear not, for basic iPhone charging most USB-C cables will be fine. But some are finer than others. Macs use Thunderbolt cables that have the same Type-C connector as USB-C so look the same but have faster data transfer and charging speed options. You can use a Thunderbolt cable to charge USB-C devices, too.

Apple ships a USB-C cable with the newest iPhones but Mac users need to buy a Thunderbolt cable to connect to a docking station or fast storage device. Having a spare cable or two hanging around the house or office is always advisable—nd there are better, cheaper, and more colorful USB-C and Thunderbolt cables than just those sold by Apple.

We’ve focused on USB-C charging cables as most people need them just to attach to a USB-C charger, but cables offer both charging and data transfers, although at different capabilities, depending on your requirements.

Length: A long cable can be messy when your device is close to the charger, but a short one could leave your iPhone dangling out of reach. You may need different lengths of USB-C cable for each of your charging spaces. When it comes to transferring data, choose a cable that’s as short as you need as the longer the cable, the greater the risk of signal degradation—invest in a Thunderbolt 4 cable for 2m data-strength confidence.

Charging: All USB-C cables can carry a minimum of 60W (3A x 20V). Some support 100W (5A x 20V) charging, and some new Thunderbolt 4 cables can charge at up to 240W. 60W is more than you need for a phone and is perfect for the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. Go for at least a 100W cable for the 14-inch MacBook Pro. While 100W is fine for a 16-inch MacBook Pro, that model can be charged at up to 140W, although Apple restricts fast-charging for that model to its own $49/£49 USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable, which is included with the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Data transfer speed: iPhones with Lightning ports are limited to a slow USB 2.0 data transfer rate of just 480Mbps. Compare that to your Mac, whose Thunderbolt connection can reach 40Gbps—over 8,000% faster! Data transfer speed doesn’t matter if all you are doing is charging a device but it is vital when connecting your Apple device to storage drives, docking stations, or monitors. While the entry-level iPad is also limited to 480Mbps, the iPad Pro, like a MacBook, supports Thunderbolt’s 40Gbps maximum.

Best USB-C cables for iPhone

iPhones have included a USB-C to Lightning cable for years, and elsewhere we have rounded up the best Lightning cables we’ve seen for iPhones older than the iPhone 15.

From the iPhone 15 onwards, you’ll need a cable with USB-C on both ends to charge an iPhone unless you charge wirelessly—check out the best MagSafe wireless iPhone chargers. Apple supplies a USB-c-to-USB-C cable with all new iPhones, which can be used to change any Apple device that has a USB-C port, including AirPods and Mac accessories, once they are updated.

We’ve rounded up our favorite USB-C cables. You can find cheaper online but we are recommending cables from trusted brands, such as Anker and Cable Matters. When charging your precious devices, you want to be sure that you aren’t putting them at risk of overheating and potentially causing a fire in your home.

1. Apple USB-C Woven Charge Cable (1m) Pros Made by Apple

Robust woven design Cons Only in white and one length Price When Reviewed: $19 Best Prices Today: Cable length: 3.3ft (1m) Data transfer speed: 480Mbps Colors: White If you want every iPhone accessory you own to be made by Apple, go with Apple’s own USB-C Charge Cable as a spare USB-C iPhone charging cable. We expect Apple will release new iPhone USB-C cables when the iPhone 15 launches, and will update this feature as soon as we’ve seen them. Unlike Apple’s rather feeble plastic USB-C to Lightning cables, this 3.3ft (1m) charging cable has a robust woven design that means it is far less likely to fray or break with frequent winding and tugging. Although Apple also sells a 2m USB-C Charge Cable, only the 1m version is woven. Its USB 2.0 data-transfer speed is super slow compared to 5Gbps or faster USB-C cables but it’s the same as Lightning. That doesn’t make a difference when charging your iPhone but if you are syncing an iPad or Mac via cable, transfer speeds will be frustrating. It’s available in only white, but rumor has it that Apple will start selling new colored USB-C iPhone charging cables when it announces the iPhone 15 but for now, white is all you can get from Apple. We will update this roundup as soon as Apple announces any new USB-C charging cables. 2. Anker 310 USB-C to USB-C Cable – Best budget USB-C cable for iPhone Pros Twin pack

Robust braided design

Length options Cons Only in black Price When Reviewed: $9.99 Best Prices Today: Charging: 60W Data transfer speed: 480Mbps Monitor support: No Cable length: 3ft (0.9m) or 6ft (1.8m) Colors: Black Like the Ford Model T, this USB-C cable is available only in black. But the Anker 310 is a quality cable, with a tough braided construction that’s super affordable—especially in this twin pack. Its data-transfer speed is slow (480Mbps) but for charging an iPhone or small MacBook, it’s just what you need at a price that significantly undercuts Apple. And, as you’ll read later in this feature, it’s perfectly good for charging iPads and mid-sized MacBooks, too. 3. Anker 333 USB-C Cable (10ft) – Best long USB-C cable for iPhone Pros Long cable

Robust braided design

Color options Price When Reviewed: $13.99 Best Prices Today: Charging: 60W Data transfer speed: 480Mbps Monitor support: No vCable length: 10ft (3m) Colors: Black, Red, Silver Sometimes you just need a very long charging cable. Maybe your wall socket is on the other side of the sofa or desk and you need your iPhone to hand for calls and messaging. This 10-foot USB-C cable should be long enough for you. Sometimes you need a more colorful charging cable. Ok, you don’t really need a more colorful charging cable but it’s nice to have the option. If you want even more color variations, but at a shorter cable length, keep reading… 4. CableCreation Short USB-C to USB-C Cable – Best short USB-C cable for iPhone Pros Short cable

Robust braided design Cons Only in black Price When Reviewed: $8.99 Best Prices Today: Charging: 60W Data transfer speed: 480Mbps Monitor support: No Cable length: 0.8ft, 9.6in (0.24m, 24cm) Colors: Black There are times when you don’t want a long cable snaking all over your desk or tabletop. All you need is a short cable to charge your device. While we have seen shorter than this 9.6-inch USB-C to USB-C cable, some that we’ve tested have been flaky at charging so we prefer to go with a brand that we trust. 5. Anker 643 USB-C to USB-C Cable Pros Color options

Tough but flexible silicone Price When Reviewed: $19.99 Best Prices Today: Charging: 60W Data transfer speed: 480Mbps Monitor support: No Cable length: 3ft (0.9m) or 6ft (1.8m) Colors: Misty Blue, Daffodil Yellow, Lilac Purple, Lavender Grey, Mint Green, Cloud White, and Midnight Black If you want a touch of personality with your tech kit, Anker’s choice of seven mostly pastel colors gives you more options than the monochrome alternatives. Anker claims that its 643 cable—with silicone covering a triple-layered system of copper wires—has a tensile strength of 220 lbs (100kg) and can withstand as many as 25,000 bends. We haven’t tested this, but it certainly feels tough enough to withstand more everyday rigors. Available in two lengths and a multitude of colors, there should be an option for one of your cable needs here.

Best USB-C cables for iPad

Most iPads on sale today feature a USB-C connector—only the entry-level 9th Generation iPad still uses Lightning. But even the 10th Gen iPad’s USB-C is still limited to a 480Mbps data speed.

The iPad mini has a USB-C port that supports 5Gbps; the iPad Air 10Gbps; and the iPad Pro has a USB4/Thunderbolt port that can zip data along at 40Gbps. Check your iPad’s data transfer rate before choosing a new cable.

For charging only, any of the iPhone USB-C cables reviewed above will be fine as 20W should be enough to charge an iPad—the Anker 310 twin pack, reviewed above, would supply great USB-C charging cables for two devices.

But if you are connecting to other devices or syncing via cable, we recommend cables that support faster data transfers. A 10Gbps USB-C cable, such as the Cable Matter cord below, is an excellent option if you don’t want to spend a bundle on Thunderbolt.

1. Anker 310 USB-C to USB-C Cable – Best budget USB-C charging cable for iPad Pros 60W Power Delivery

Twin pack

Robust braided design

Length options Cons Not suitable for monitor connection

Only in black Price When Reviewed: $9.99 Best Prices Today: Charging: 60W Data transfer speed: 480Mbps Monitor support: No Cable length: 3ft (0.9m) or 6ft (1.8m) Colors: Black Our favorite USB-C charging cable for iPhones is also our recommended budget charging option for USB-C iPads. It’s such a flexible solution that it is also our budget USB-C cable choice for smaller MacBooks; see below. Forget about it for data transfer or connecting a USB-C monitor, but for charging this affordable, durable cable is a great choice. 2. Cable Matters 10Gbps USB-C to USB-C Cable – Best budget USB-C cable for iPad Pros 100W Power Delivery

4K monitor support

10Gbps data transfer

Available in Black and White Price When Reviewed: $20.99 Best Prices Today: Charging: 100W Data transfer speed: 10Gbps Monitor support: 4K Cable length: 3.3ft (1m) Colors: Black or White If you want to sync your iPad or connect it to a storage device, dock, or monitor, as well as fast-charging the tablet, you’ll need a superior data transfer rate. The 10Gbps bandwidth gained with this premium USB-C cable should be plenty for most users, and the option of a white version is rare in such USB-C cables. 3. Anker 515 USB-C to USB-C Cable (USB4) Pros 240W Power Delivery

40Gbps data transfer

6K monitor support for iPad Pro Cons Short Price When Reviewed: $34.99 Best Prices Today: Charging: 240W Data transfer speed: 40Gbps Monitor support: 6K Cable length: 3.3ft (1m) Colors: Black For ultimate iPad Pro data transfer bandwidth, choose a Thunderbolt 4 or USB4 cable. This Anker 515 USB4 cable is overpowered from a charging point of view but therefore offers some Apple tablet future-proofing. Remember, you won’t harm your iPad using a premium higher-wattage cable. Where it wins is its 40Gbps data bandwidth, the maximum you’ll get from any USB-C cable, and capable of connecting an iPad Pro to a 6K USB-C display at 60Hz. Via a Mac, it could support an 8K display.

Best USB-C cables for Mac

Only the original 12-inch MacBook used standard USB-C. Macs since the 2016 MacBook Pro have used much faster Thunderbolt 3 or, from 2021 Thunderbolt 4 ports. Plain M1/M2 Macs (not Pro or Max) are listed as Thunderbolt/USB4 but can be regarded as the same as Thunderbolt 4 except for their one-screen limitation.

If you are buying today, we recommend you go for a Thunderbolt 4 cable, which is the most capable standard and fully backward compatible with Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C. But they’re pricey, and if speedy data transfer is not a priority or you require the cable for charging only, a slower USB-C cable will suffice for fast charging.

MacBooks require cables and chargers that support the USB Power Delivery (PD) standard. PD 3.0 supports up to 100W. PD 3.1 goes up to 240W.

Check the maximum charging wattage supported by the cable. Smaller MacBooks require at least 45W, mid-sized 60W, and larger 100W. The 16-inch MacBook Pro can be fast-charged at 140W, but Apple has limited this feature to its own $49/£49 USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable so USB-C and even 240W Thunderbolt cables are knee-capped at 100W.

1. Anker 310 USB-C to USB-C Cable – Best 60W PD USB-C charging cable Pros 60W Power Delivery

Twin pack

Robust braided design

Length options Cons Not suitable for monitor connection

Only in black Price When Reviewed: $9.99 Best Prices Today: Charging: 60W Data transfer speed: 480Mbps Monitor support: No Cable length: 3ft (0.9m) or 6ft (1.8m) Colors: Black Just as we recommended the Anker 310 USB-C cable for iPhones and iPad charging, it’s hard to go wrong with this to charge small and mid-sized MacBooks, too. Buy the twin pack and use one for whichever Apple device that takes your fancy. Suitable for all MacBook Air models and the 13-inch MacBook Pro, this 60W USB-C cable is able to supply the charge you need to keep those MacBooks powered up. Its data-transfer speed is pretty feeble but as a charging-only cable, this is all you really need. It is not suitable for connecting a Mac to a USB-C monitor—that would require at least a 5Gbps cable. Its braided design makes it tough—Anker claims it can be bent and unbent over 10,000 times. In this twin-pack, the Anker 310 USB-C cable is a very affordable option. Pros 100W Power Delivery

4K monitor support

Long cable Price When Reviewed: $18.99 Best Prices Today: Charging: 100W Data transfer speed: 5Gbps Monitor support: 4K Cable length: 3ft (0.9m) or 6ft (1.8m) Colors: Black This jack-of-all-trades high-quality USB-C cable can charge at up to 100W, transfer data at 5Gbps, and connect a Mac to a 4K monitor. It’s a premium build, but its thicker gauge wires make it tricky to roll up as easily or compactly as other cables. If you need faster data transfer, look to a Thunderbolt 4 cable. 3. CalDigit Thunderbolt 4 / USB4 Cable (0.8m) – Best short 100W PD Thunderbolt 4 cable Pros 100W Power Delivery

40Gbps data transfer

8K monitor support Cons Short Price When Reviewed: $30.99 Best Prices Today: Charging: 100W Data transfer speed: 40Gbps Monitor support: 8K Cable length: 2.6ft (0.8m) Colors: Black As a certified Thunderbolt 4 cable, this guarantees 100W charging and super-fast 40Gbps data transfer speeds. If you just want to charge your MacBook, it’s probably overkill but if you need to use it to connect to a docking station or other device, we recommend you double-up on charging power and data speed. Backward compatible with Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C, you can’t go wrong with a Thunderbolt 4 cable. 4. Apple Thunderbolt 4 Pro Cable (3m) – Best long 100W PD Thunderbolt 4 cable Pros 100W Power Delivery

40Gbps data transfer

8K monitor support

Robust braided design

Very long Cons Expensive Price When Reviewed: $159 Best Prices Today: Charging: 100W Data transfer speed: 40Gbps Monitor support: 8K Cable length: 10ft (3m) Colors: Black It’s certainly expensive, but this Apple Thunderbolt 4 cable is as long as you can get while maintaining 100W charging power and 40Gbps data-transfer speed. It’s braided for strength and backward compatible with other Type-C connectors and ports. 5. Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Pro Cable (1m) – Best 240W PD Thunderbolt 4 cable Pros 240W Power Delivery

40Gbps data transfer

8K monitor support

Robust braided design Cons Short Price When Reviewed: $39.99 Best Prices Today: Charging: 240W Data transfer speed: 40Gbps Monitor support: 8K Cable length: 3.3ft (1m) Colors: Black To connect your 16-inch MacBook to a Thunderbolt 4 docking station, you need both top data bandwidth and as much charging power as a cable can support—so you need a cable that supports both 240W and 40Gbps data transfer. 240W, 40Gbps Thunderbolt 4 cable doesn’t yet come in anything longer than a meter (3.3ft). Both power and data speed are reduced as the cable gets longer. Active Thunderbolt cables help by pushing the data further but for now have the dual benefits of supercharging and fast. data transfer means you’ll need to keep your Mac close by. While it supports 240W device charging, Apple has capped its 16-inch MacBook Pro to fast-charge using only its own expensive USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable. We still recommend a 240W PD 3.1 cable as you want the best if you own the top-of-the-range Apple laptop.