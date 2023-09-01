Forget USB-C FOMO and save big on a new pair of AirPods right now

Apple is rumored to be releasing new USB-C versions of its AirPods at next month’s Wonderlust iPhone 15 event, but the Lightning models are just as good, especially when they’re on sale—Amazon is slashing the price of every AirPods model to record lows ahead of the big event on September 12:

AirPods Pro (2nd-gen)

Price: $200

$200 Savings: $49

$49 Why it’s a great deal: The 2nd-gen AirPods Pro didn’t change their design, but everything’s new on the inside, from 2X better noise cancellation to longer battery life and better audio. You’ll also get the new Adaptive Transparency mode that automatically blocks out harmful noises, along with several new features coming later this month in iOS 17.

AirPods (3rd-gen with Lightning case)

Price: $150

$150 Savings: $19

$19 Why it’s a great deal: Apple’s 3rd-gen AirPods have a slightly refreshed design that looks a bit like AirPods Pro and brings several upgrades over the previous model, including personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, sweat and water resistance, adaptive EQ, and longer battery life. Just note: This model doesn’t have a wireless charging case and needs to be plugged in with a Lightning cable to charge.

AirPods (2nd-gen)

Price: $99

$99 Savings: $30

$30 Why it’s a great deal: Of course, Apple’s older AirPods are missing all of the new features found in the 3rd-gen model, but you won’t find many better buds for less than $100.

AirPods Max

Price: $450

$450 Savings: $99

$99 Why it’s a great deal: Earbuds aren’t for everyone, which is why Apple makes AirPods Max. Apple’s highest-end headphones have a striking mesh-and-metal design with magnetic ear cups that come in five colors. They’re a bit long in the tooth to pay full price, but for $100 off you’ll get incredible sound, noise cancelation, spatial audio, and 20 hours of battery life.

